One Dead, 31 Injured After Ooty-Bound Tourist Bus Overturns near Bhavanisagar Dam

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

A seven-year-old boy died and 31 others were injured after a private tourist mini bus overturned on a hills road in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Friday, police said.
Police and ambulance arrives at the accident spot in Tamil Nadu (Photo: ETV Bharat)

A private tourist mini bus overturned on a ghat road near the Bhavanisagar Dam viewpoint on the Kothagiri-Mettupalayam road in Tamil Nadu causing one death. The bus was on its way to Ooty when the accident took place.

Coimbatore/ Chennai (Tamil Nadu): A seven-year-old boy died and 31 others were injured after a private tourist mini bus overturned on a ghat road in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Friday, sources in the local police said. The incident took place near the Bhavanisagar Dam viewpoint on the Kothagiri-Mettupalayam road around 7 pm, the sources said.

The tourist bus was travelling from Perambalur to Ooty, the police sources said. On receiving the information about the mishap, the police and local officials reached the spot and launched a massive rescue operation. The officials then shifted the injured to the Mettupalayam Government Hospital in Coimbatore for treatment.

After first aid, six seriously injured were shifted to the Coimbatore Government Hospital for further treatment. The remaining tourists were stated to have escaped with minor injuries. The injured passengers have not been identified yet, they said. Officials at the spot have started an investigation into the matter. The immediate reason for the bus overturning is not known.

Earlier, as many as 17 people were injured after the bus they were on board overturned into a ditch in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh. All the injured were shifted to the trauma centre in an ambulance. The injured are being treated and everyone is said to be out of danger.

Read More

  1. Several BSF Soldiers Injured After Bus Rams Tree in Chhattisgarh
  2. Two Infants among Six Killed, Three Injured as Two Cars Collide in Maharashtra's Akola District
  3. Peruvian Youth Dies in Tragic Accident at Rajasthan Mines, Police Investigate Fatal Fall

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.