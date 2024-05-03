One Dead, 31 Injured After Ooty-Bound Tourist Bus Overturns near Bhavanisagar Dam

Coimbatore/ Chennai (Tamil Nadu): A seven-year-old boy died and 31 others were injured after a private tourist mini bus overturned on a ghat road in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Friday, sources in the local police said. The incident took place near the Bhavanisagar Dam viewpoint on the Kothagiri-Mettupalayam road around 7 pm, the sources said.

The tourist bus was travelling from Perambalur to Ooty, the police sources said. On receiving the information about the mishap, the police and local officials reached the spot and launched a massive rescue operation. The officials then shifted the injured to the Mettupalayam Government Hospital in Coimbatore for treatment.

After first aid, six seriously injured were shifted to the Coimbatore Government Hospital for further treatment. The remaining tourists were stated to have escaped with minor injuries. The injured passengers have not been identified yet, they said. Officials at the spot have started an investigation into the matter. The immediate reason for the bus overturning is not known.

Earlier, as many as 17 people were injured after the bus they were on board overturned into a ditch in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh. All the injured were shifted to the trauma centre in an ambulance. The injured are being treated and everyone is said to be out of danger.

