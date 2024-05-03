Two Infants among Six Killed, Three Injured as Two Cars Collide in Maharashtra's Akola District

By PTI

Published : 21 hours ago

Six people, including two infants, were killed and three seriously injured in a collision between two cars in Akola district, Maharashtra. The incident occurred on a flyover on the Akola-Washim highway near Patur Ghat. The MLC's nephew, sister, and relatives were among the victims. The accident also claimed the lives of three other car occupants.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Six people, including two infants, were killed and three seriously injured in a collision between two cars in Akola district, Maharashtra. The incident occurred on a flyover on the Akola-Washim highway near Patur Ghat.

Akola: Six persons, including two infants, were killed and three seriously injured in a collision between two cars in Maharashtra's Akola district on Friday, the police said.

The victims also include relatives of Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Kiran Sarnaik, who represents the Amravati Teacher constituency, they said.

The accident took place on a flyover on the Akola-Washim highway near Patur Ghat in the afternoon, an official said. Raghuveer Sarnaik (28), who was the MLC's nephew, his sister and three of their relatives were going towards Akola in an SUV, while four persons were travelling in another car in the opposite direction when the accident took place, the official said.

Of the five relatives of the MLC, three were killed and two injured. The accident also claimed the lives of three occupants of the other car and left one injured, the official said.

A 9-month-old child, identified as Asmira Ajinkya Amle, and a one-year-old baby were among those killed, the official said. The three injured persons have been admitted to the Government Medical College in Akola, while the bodies of the deceased have been sent to Akol Rural Hospital for autopsy, he added.

