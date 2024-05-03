Several BSF Soldiers Injured After Bus Rams Tree in Chhattisgarh

Raigarh: In a horrific accident reported from Chhattisgarh, 1soldiers of the Border Security Force part of security deployment were injured after the bus they were traveling in collided with a tree in Raigarh district of the state, officials said on Friday.

The mishap took place at the ghat located below the Chalha temple of Dharamjaigarh area of Raigarh district. An official said that the bus full of soldiers went out of control and collided with a tree. There were a total of 32 jawans travelling in the bus, out of which 17 jawans have been injured. Out of these, 13 jawans have got scratches and minor injuries and are being treated at Civil Hospital Dharamjaigarh, Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel said. Four jawans have been referred to Medical College Raigarh for better treatment, the SP said adding all the jawans are out of danger.

The soldiers were on way to duty for the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election in Chhattisgarh scheduled to be held on May 7. The soldiers were going to different areas of Dharamjaigarh assembly for duty by boarding the bus. While the actual cause of the accident was not known, sources said that the bus suffered a brake failure as a result of which the driver lost control and the bus rammed into the roadside tree.

Many soldiers have been injured in this accident of whom three soldiers have suffered serious injuries.

After getting the information about the accident, the local police and Dial 112 team immediately reached the accident spot. The injured were taken to the local hospital, where everyone is undergoing treatment. Dharamjaigarh SDM Digesh Patel said that the accident took place in Kamosin Dand area when the paramilitary force personnel were returning after visiting a polling station on a hill in Dharamjaigarh.