Several BSF Soldiers Injured After Bus Rams Tree in Chhattisgarh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Updated : 20 hours ago

BSF logo
BSF logo (File)

Sources said that the BSF soldiers part of deployment for the ongoing Lok Sabha election were returning after visiting a polling station on a hill in Dharamjaigarh when the driver lost control on the vehicle which collided with a tree.

Raigarh: In a horrific accident reported from Chhattisgarh, 1soldiers of the Border Security Force part of security deployment were injured after the bus they were traveling in collided with a tree in Raigarh district of the state, officials said on Friday.

The mishap took place at the ghat located below the Chalha temple of Dharamjaigarh area of Raigarh district. An official said that the bus full of soldiers went out of control and collided with a tree. There were a total of 32 jawans travelling in the bus, out of which 17 jawans have been injured. Out of these, 13 jawans have got scratches and minor injuries and are being treated at Civil Hospital Dharamjaigarh, Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel said. Four jawans have been referred to Medical College Raigarh for better treatment, the SP said adding all the jawans are out of danger.

The soldiers were on way to duty for the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election in Chhattisgarh scheduled to be held on May 7. The soldiers were going to different areas of Dharamjaigarh assembly for duty by boarding the bus. While the actual cause of the accident was not known, sources said that the bus suffered a brake failure as a result of which the driver lost control and the bus rammed into the roadside tree.

Many soldiers have been injured in this accident of whom three soldiers have suffered serious injuries.

After getting the information about the accident, the local police and Dial 112 team immediately reached the accident spot. The injured were taken to the local hospital, where everyone is undergoing treatment. Dharamjaigarh SDM Digesh Patel said that the accident took place in Kamosin Dand area when the paramilitary force personnel were returning after visiting a polling station on a hill in Dharamjaigarh.

  1. Read more: Driver Killed After Car Catches Fire on National Highway 44 in Haryana
  2. Four of Family Killed as Truck Hits Them in Chhattisgarh
Last Updated :20 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.