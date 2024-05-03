Peruvian Youth Dies in Tragic Accident at Rajasthan Mines, Police Investigate Fatal Fall

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 3, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

Following the tragic incident at Dariba Mines in Rajsamand, Rajasthan, where Peruvian national Luis Angel lost his life, police conducted a thorough investigation and provided protection to the area. The police conducted a post-mortem and prepared a detailed factual report, forwarding it to the Ministry of External Affairs along with Angel's personal documents.
Rajsamand (Rajasthan): In a tragic incident, a foreign youth, Luis Angel from Peru, lost his life after falling from a roof while using his mobile phone at Dariba Mines. Police said that engaged in labour at Dariba Mines, Luis tragically fell from a roof while engrossed in conversation on his mobile device. Despite immediate medical attention, his injuries proved fatal, leaving the medical staff with no choice but to declare him deceased.

Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pareek led the investigation, gathering evidence with the forensic team. The police official said that the police conducted a post-mortem and prepared a factual report, forwarding it to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Pareek said, "The police ensured a thorough examination, including a post-mortem procedure conducted by a medical board, culminating in the preparation of a detailed factual report. This report was promptly dispatched to the Ministry of External Affairs, along with pertinent documents such as Luis Angel's visa, passport, and identification papers."

"The quarter within the Peru Complex Residential Area, where the tragedy unfolded, was also placed under police protection. The post-mortem pf the body was conducted by the medical board and the body was handed over to his brother Marcos," Pareek added.

On information, Forensic Unit, District Mobile Unit and MOB team from Udaipur reached the spot and inspected the incident site thoroughly. Railmagra police has registered a case of untimely death as per the account provided by Luis Angel's bereaved brother, Marcos.

