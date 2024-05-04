President Murmu Arrives In Shimla on 5-Day Himachal Pradesh Visit

Published : May 4, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

President Murmu Arrives In Shimla on 5-Day Himachal Pradesh Visit
President Droupadi Murmu (Etv Bharat Picture)

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Shimla this morning. As per her itinerary, she will address the convocation ceremony of Central University in Dharamshala, participate at a cultural programme at Gaiety Heritage Cultural Complex in Shimla and then visit Ridge Ground and Mall Road. Also, she will attend a dinner hosted by the Governor in Raj Bhawan.

Shimla: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday arrived in Shimla on her five-day visit to Himachal Pradesh. She will address a host of programmes during her visit from May 4 to 8.

Murmu landed at Kalyani helipad of Chharabra directly in MI-17 helicopter of Indian Air Force. She was welcomed by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Cabinet ministers Dhaniram Shandil and Chaudhary Chandra Kumar as well as senior bureaucrats.

Earlier, she was scheduled to land at Jubbarhatti Airport and go by road to the Retreat, known as Rashtrapati Niwas, which is the president's summer house in Shimla. However, in view of clear weather conditions, Murmu came in IAF's aircraft and landed at Kalyani helipad that is near the Retreat.

During her stay in the state, Murmu will address the seventh convocation ceremony of the Central University in Dharamshala on May 6. On the occasion, she will hand over degrees to 709 students and research scholars including 30 gold medalists, 11 PhD holders, six MPhil and 602 UG and PG students.

The Governor will attend the convocation as special guest. Former presidents namely Pranab Mukherjee and Ram Nath Kovind had also addressed the university's convocation.

On May 7, Murmu will participate at a cultural programme at Gaiety Heritage Cultural Complex in Shimla. Later, she will visit Ridge Ground and Mall Road in Shimla.

She will also attend a dinner hosted by the Governor at Raj Bhawan. Colonel Dhaniram Shandil will be Murmu's minister-in-waiting in Shimla while Chaudhary Chandra Kumar will be minister-in-waiting during her visit to Dharmshala.

Last year, when Murmu came to Shimla, she had visited the Indian Institute of Higher Studies.

