President Droupadi Murmu Pays Obeisance at Ram Temple in Ayodhya

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

President Droupadi Murmu paid obeisance at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The President also performed an aarti at the temple. This was Murmu's first visit to Ayodhya since the newly-built Ram temple's consecration ceremony was held on January 22.

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu paid obeisance and performed "aarti" at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. In a video shared on the president's official X handle, she was seen kneeling down and bowing before the idol amid religious chants and the sound of cymbals and gongs.

Before visiting the temple in the evening, Murmu took part in the Sarayu "aarti" and performed puja at the Hanumangarhi temple here. The president was seen offering a garland of flowers to the Sarayu river as part of the "aarti".

"President Droupadi Murmu had darshan and performed puja at Shri Hanuman Garhi temple, Ayodhya," the president's official X handle said in a post on the microblogging platform.

Earlier in the day, the president was received at the Ayodhya airport by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. This was Murmu's first visit to Ayodhya since the newly-built Ram temple's consecration ceremony was held on January 22.

The consecration ceremony of the temple was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries. From the next day, devotees started visiting the grand temple to worship Lord Ram. Ramnavami was also celebrated in the temple with much fanfare. A slew of developmental works were undertaken in Ayodhya before the consecration ceremony including the inauguration of a new airport.

