Delhi HC Permits Ashneer Grover, His Wife to Travel to the US

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted permission to former BharatPe Managing Director Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover to travel to the US - but not together.

Justice Subramaniam Prasad allowed Ashneer Grover to travel from May 26 to June 12, while Madhuri Jain Grover is permitted to travel from June 15, after he returns.

This staggered travel arrangement ensures that one spouse remains in the country while the other is abroad. The court has directed the Delhi Police's counsel to propose conditions to be imposed on the Grovers to ensure their return to India.

The Grovers had moved the plea challenging the lookout circulars (LOC) issued against them. These LOCs were part of an investigation by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing, related to allegations of financial misconduct. In June last year, a bench of the Delhi High Court had issued notice on the Grovers' plea to quash the FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing. However, the court had declined to stay the investigation, allowing the probe to continue.