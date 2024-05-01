Ram Mandir Trust Refutes Rahul's Claim of Droupadi Murmu Not Being Invited at Pran Pratishtha

Ayodhya: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Trust has refuted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim of President Droupadi Murmu not being invited at the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony because of her tribal origin, saying it is "incorrect, baseless and confusing".

The trust accused Rahul of making allegations without checking the facts and apprehended that such remarks can create discrimination in the society.

Raising serious objections to the allegations, trust general secretary Champat Rai clarified that both Murmu and former President Ram Nath Kovind were invited at the auspicious occasion of Ram Lalla's consecration in January. He said that people from all sections of the society including saints, personalities from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Class society and those who have achieved fame in various spheres of life and made India proud were invited at the event.

According to Rai, even workers and people belonging to minority communities who serve in this temple participated in the program. Also, many families belonging to backward classes got opportunity to worship at the "Goodh Mandap" of the Ram Mandir, he said.

He accused the Congress leader of making objectionable remarks without researching the facts first.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony was held on January 22. Led by a group of priests, Prime Minister had performed the puja. People from all religious and spiritual sects were invited on the occasion.