99 IFS Officers Pass out in 54th Convocation of Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy

Dehradun: 99 officers of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) passed out from Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy in Dehradun on Wednesday. President Droupadi Murmu also participated in this event.

On this occasion, President Droupadi Murmu also addressed the officers of the Indian Forest Service, who passed out. Among the 99 officers, who passed out, three belong to Uttarakhand.

President Murmu presented certificates and awards to officers who passed out after the training course at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy Dehradun for the year 2022-24.

President Murmu in her address said that society is forgetting the importance of forests today, but people should remember that forests give life. "Forest is not only a storehouse of resources, but an important part of the ecosystem, which plays a huge role in the life cycle of man," she added.

The President further said that the Indian Forest Service officers passing out have a responsibility to protect nature. She hoped that all officers would fulfil this responsibility well. "There will be a good balance between development and conservation," she added.

President Droupadi Murmu said the standards of development must be evaluated. She also emphasised the inclusion of AI in the conservation of nature.

Uttarakhand Governor Gurmeet Singh, who was present on the occasion, congratulated the officers and said that they have got a big responsibility of nature conservation.