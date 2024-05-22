World Turtle Day: All About Creatures Dating Back To Time Of Dinosaurs

Hyderabad: Turtles are magnificent creatures that may seem mostly sedentary and low-key but are very fascinating. They belong to one of the oldest reptile groups in the world - which makes them significantly older than snakes, crocodiles, and alligators. These creatures date back to the time of the dinosaurs, over 200 million years ago. There are a total of 300 species of turtles in the entire world, out of which 129 species are endangered.

Therefore, to raise awareness among humans to help turtles survive and thrive in their natural habitat, every year World Turtle Day is celebrated. Turtles and tortoises are common sightings in parables, stories, and pop culture and we celebrate World Turtle Day on May 23 to honour these resilient animals. Turtles and tortoises are associated with wisdom and perseverance. They are reptiles that are found in many environments all around the world.

An October 2019 Report about the illegal Turtle trade in India

Over 11,000 tortoises and freshwater turtles entered the illegal wildlife trade in India every year since 2009.

To draw attention towards the illicit poaching and smuggling of Testudines in India, TRAFFIC reveals that a minimum of 1, 11,310 tortoises and freshwater turtles entered illegal wildlife trade in a 10-year period i.e. September 2009–September 2019. This equates to more than 11,000 individuals in illegal wildlife trade every year or at least 200 per week since 2009. Considering that an unknown proportion of illegal wildlife trade presumably goes undetected, the actual numbers could be much higher.

Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal emerged as the two major hotspots in terms of the total number of animals seized, accounting for more than 60% of all reported seizures from 19 States and two Union Territories of the country indicating the wide expanse of this illegal trade.

In total 14 Indian species of turtles and tortoises were found to be traded, of which Indian Star Tortoise Geochelone elegans accounted for 49% of the total identifiable individuals seized, followed by Indian Softshell Turtle Nilssonia gangetica (26%), Indian Flapshell Turtle Lissemys punctata (15%) and Black-spotted or Spotted Pond Turtle Geoclemys hamiltonii (9%).

History of World Turtle Day

It’s easy to get confused between a tortoise and a turtle. The main difference between the two is that turtles sometimes live in the water, while tortoises only live on the land. Turtles live up to the age of 40 and have streamlined and mostly flat shells. On the other hand, tortoises can live up to 300 years and they have larger, more domed shells. You will mostly find turtles in the sea, while tortoises inhabit dense jungles and grasslands. Turtles and tortoises are two different animals but this day is dedicated to celebrating and protecting both. The day was first celebrated by American Tortoise Rescue in 2002 and it highlights the suffering and the dwindling numbers of these animals due to human interference and environmental hazards. Schools, rescue centres, and nature lovers all come together on this day to learn more about these creatures and pledge their allegiance to help save them.

American Tortoise Rescue was created by Susan Tellem and Marshall Thompson. They organize charity drives and actively work to spread awareness of the critical conditions of these shelled reptiles. The couple is known for their humane treatment of all animals, including reptiles. Since its establishment in 1990, American Tortoise Rescue has given homes to over 4,000 tortoises and turtles. The organization also assists local law enforcement in guarding turtles’ natural habitats and tending to them when they are sick.