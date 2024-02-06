Loading...

Pakistani National Arrested from Military Station in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 18 hours ago

SP Jaisalmer, Vikas Sangwan

Sources said that the suspected Pakistani national was arrested from the military station located in Jaisalmer. During the subsequent interrogation, the accused has told investigators that he is a resident of Bahawalpur in Punjab province of Pakistan and had come to India in 2014 and was working as a laborer in the military station since January 2024.

Jaisalmer: The Army Intelligence team has detained a suspected Pakistani national in the border Jaisalmer district adjacent to the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan, sources said on Tuesday. According to reliable sources, during surprise checking, the Army Intelligence team detained the accused youth from the military station located in Jaisalmer. SP Jaisalmer, Vikas Sangwan while confirming the development, said that the Army Intelligence team has detained a suspicious youth from Jaisalmer Army Cantt.

“Prima facie it has come to light that the young man is from Pakistan. He was working as a laborer in the Army Cantt,” he said. The SP confirmed that a phone has also been recovered from him, which has been sent for forensic investigation. It is learnt that the young man was living in the area on a long term visa.

According to Army sources, the young man from Pakistan was working as a contract base laborer at a military station. Sources said that during interrogation of the suspicious youth, he revealed his name as Manu caste Bhil, aged 24 years. During interrogation, he said that he is a resident of Bahawalpur in Punjab province of Pakistan.

Manu Bhil told investigators that he came to India with his family in 2014 and was working as a laborer in the military station since January 2024. Investigation of the phone recovered from the arrested youth revealed that he was in touch with his contacts in Pakistan.

