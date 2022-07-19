Sri Ganganagar: A Pakistani national who crossed over to India via the International border to allegedly kill suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has been held in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan on Sunday morning.

According to sources, a team of intelligence agencies is interrogating the arrested Pakistani national. Sri Ganganagar SP Anand Sharma said that the intruder has confessed to the entry with the intention of killing Nupur Sharma. The man has held on July 17 at Khakhan check post in the Hindumalkot sector and was immediately detained, he said.

The man identified himself as 24-year-old Rizwan Ashraf, a native of Mandi Bhaudin district of Pakistan. Sri Ganganagar SP added that during the interrogation, Ashraf said that he first wanted to enter India via Lahore but did not succeed and then entered via Hindumalkot but was caught by the BSF soldiers. Ashraf added that he had planned to visit Ajmer Dargah before executing the plan. At present, the investigative agencies are interrogating him.