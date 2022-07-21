Sri Ganganagar: A Pakistani infiltrator allegedly tried entering India by crossing the Ganganagar border with Pakistan with the intention of eliminating expelled BJP leader Nupur Sharma. He was caught by alert BSF staff in the region. Investigating agencies have come to the fore as it is a matter of national security.

Pak Infiltrator nabbed By BSF in Sriganaganagar is associated With Pak Radical organisation

Rizvan Ashraf is currently being interrogated by intelligence agencies. He has admitted to being involved with Pakistan's radical organisation Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), an extreme right-winged organisation. This organisation is supposedly banned in Pakistan and is trying to strengthen its roots across the border.

Khadim Hussain Rizvi heads this Islamic extremist party in Pakistan and has also been jailed for igniting violence in Pakistan. It is infamous for its protests in opposition to any change to Pakistan's blasphemy law. It asserts that Sharia be established as the Islamic fundamental law in Pakistan.

TLP started off as an Islamic socio-political movement. In April 2021, the radical right-wing party was banned due to violent protests in different parts of the country. Saad Rizvi, a prominent member of the party, has been listed as a terrorist. The infiltrator is heavily influenced and brainwashed by the organisation and has been taken into custody.

Ganganagar ADG S. Sengathir addressing the media said, "Intelligence agencies are investigating this angle intensively and appropriate action will be taken after gathering information in this regard. So far, it is known that Rizvan is a resident of Mandi Bahauddin district of Punjab province of Pakistan". He was caught while trying to cross the wired fencing from Khakhan post on the Indo-Pak border of the district via Bahawalnagar from Lahore.

He had reportedly decided to kill Nupur Sharma, former spokesperson of BJP, after attending a meeting held by clerics in Pakistan over her derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammad. Sharp weapons, knives and some religious books were also found from him.