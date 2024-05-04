Pakistani Hindus Arrive Haridwar After Offering Prayers at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Haridwar: A group of 223 Hindus from Pakistan arrived at Haridwar on Saturday after offering prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Led by Guru Swami Yudhishthir Lal, the group had gone from Raipur to Ayodhya via Prayagraj, where they were given a warm welcome by Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust officials. After which, they reached Haridwar via Lucknow by Vande Bharat Express.

It is for the first time that people from Pakistan have got visa to visit Ayodhya. At Haridwar, the group was welcomed with garlands. They visited Shadani Darbar located at Saptsarovar in Haridwar.

During their four-day visit in Haridwar, the group will take a holy dip in river Ganga and visit all the religious spots here. Swami Yudhishthir Lal Maharaj, the ninth Guru of Shadani Darbar, said like every year, a group of Hindus from Pakistan has come to Haridwar.

Their journey started on April 15 from Shadani Darbar in Raipur and the group has visited Amravati, Prayagraj and Ayodhya. Among the 223 Pakistanis, 175 are men and rest women.

A member of the group said they had first arrived at Amravati then went to Raipur, where they stayed with Guruji for 10 days. After leaving Raipur he went to Prayagraj and later visited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

In Ayodhya they offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi and visited Guptar Ghat.