Over 1.5 Crore People Visited Ayodhya since 'Pran Pratishtha': Temple Official

Ayodhya: General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai on Monday said that since the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla on January 22 this year over 1.5 crore people have come to have darshan of Ram Lalla. He added that the temple receives over one lakh visitors every day who come to seek blessings.

"Every day, more than one lakh people visit the temple to have 'darshan'. Since the 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, approximately 1.5 crore people have come for the 'darshan' of Ram Lalla," Rai said. Further, The General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra announced the construction of a 14-foot-wide security wall around the temple, called 'Parkota.'"

"Only the ground floor of the temple is completed where the 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla was done, the work of the first floor is going on. A security wall of width 14 ft will be constructed around the temple. This wall is called as 'Parkota' of the temple," he said. He added that the 'Parkota' will be a multipurpose area that will feature 6 additional temples.

The 'Parkota' will be multipurpose where 6 more temples will be built that is of lord Shankar, lord Surya, a 'Garbhgriha' and at two arms, temple of lord Hanuman and Ma Annapurna will be built... Temples of Maharishi Valmiki, Maharishi Vashishtha, Maharishi Vishwamitra, and Maharishi Agastya will also be built in the temple premises. Temples of Nishad Raj, Ma Shabri, Ma Ahilya and Jatayu will be built as well.

"The temple will have the capacity to accommodate 25,000 pilgrims at a time with all their baggage," he said. "Trees and plants here are protected, 600 plants were on the premises, and all are protected. The water treatment plant and sewer treatment plant are there as well. This temple will be independent in itself and the people of Ayodhya will not have to face any problem to fulfill the need of the temple," he said.

Recently, Ram Navami was celebrated with great enthusiasm for the first time at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.