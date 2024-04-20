VIP Darshan Resumes in Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Passes issued Online and Offline

Ayodhya: The VIP 'darshan' facilities for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya have been restored from Saturday onwards. All VIP and VVIP passes were cancelled between April 15 to 18 in view of a huge footfall of devotees during Ram Navami festival.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has created two new categories for darshan under six shifts of two hours each between 7:00 am to 9:00 pm. To make the darshan process hassle-free, 100 passes were issued for one shift, out of which, 20 passes have been issued online and rest 80 passes are being given through the trust. This means, a total of 600 passes have been issued.

Along with this, passes are also being issued for attending Ramlala's 'Mangala Aarti', 'Bhog Aarti' and 'Shayan Aarti'. Around 100 passes are being issued to attend an 'Aarti', in which passes are given both online and offline.

According to Dr Anil Mishra, a member of Ram Mandir Trust, in view of the Ram Navami festival the facilities of special passes and VIP darshan that were earlier banned have been renewed from Saturday. Likewise before, devotees would be able to go for darshan with passes, he said.

To ensure easy darshan for all devotees visiting Ram Mandir during Ram Navami festival, special passes were cancelled and every devotee had to follow the same process for darshan.