'Surya Tilak of Ram Lalla': Amid hymns, cheers of faithful, Sun Kisses Idol's Forehead on Ram Navami

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): As sun beamed on the forehead of Ram Lalla sharp at 12.16 pm on Wednesday, Hindu faithful went berserk with joy, many eyes welled up with emotion amid chants of Jai Shri Ram reverberated through the sanctum sanctorum and beyond. All eyes were on Surya Tilak, the main highlight of the grand event, second one after the Pran Pratistha on January 22. A large number of devotees, who started thronging Ayodhya's Ram Temple since morning and laboriously trudged their legs for hours, got an 'eyeful'. The rare celestial event justified their toil amid the heat as they basked in faith and celebration.

'Surya Tilak of Lord Ram Lalla': Sun Kisses Idol's Forehead on Ram Navami

Before visiting the temple, devotees took a dip in the holy waters of the Saryu River in Ayodhya. The devotees started flocking to the ghats at night. 'Darshan' started at Ram Temple at 3.30 am.

Morning Aarti in Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the organisation responsible for the management of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, informed that the "Divya Abhishek" of Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya was performed in the morning with great fervour and spiritualism.

'Divya Abhishek' of Ram Lalla Performed in Ayodhya on Ram Navami

Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla

The 'Surya tilak' of the deity has been made possible by an elaborate mechanism involving mirrors and lenses. The system was tested by a team on Tuesday.

"The basic objective of the Surya Tilak project is to focus a 'tilak' on the forehead of the Shri Ram idol on every Shri Ram Navami day. Under the project, sunlight will be brought on the forehead of Lord Ram at noon on Shri Ram Navami in the Chaitra month every year," said Dr S.K. Panigrahi, Scientist at CSIR-CBRI Roorkee, who was associated with the project.

No VIP Treatment on Ram Navami

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the organisation responsible for the management of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, has extended the period of darshan on the occasion of Ram Navami and said that no special darshan will be organised on the day. The earlier passes have also been cancelled, the trust informed.

PM Modi on Ram Navami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami and asserted that Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss as this is the first time the festival will be celebrated there after the consecration of the Ram temple.

"The first Ram Navami after the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is a generational milestone, weaving together centuries of devotion with a new era of hope and progress. This is a day crores of Indians waited for," Modi said in a series of posts on X.

Modi said, "May the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram always remain upon us and guide our paths towards righteousness and peace, illuminating our lives with wisdom and courage."

Wait of 500 Years

"The celebration of Ram Navami at the Ram temple in Ayodhya has been eagerly awaited for 500 years and the whole country is overjoyed. This is the first Ram Navami after the Pran Pratishtha at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. This is the first time that Lord Ram's devotees will celebrate the Janmotsav on the premises of the temple; this was awaited for 500 years. The entire country is happy today," Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP)'s spokesperson, Sharad Sharma said.

Security Arrangements in Ayodhya

Regarding security arrangements, IG (Ayodhya Range) Praveen Kumar said that arrangements have been made for devotees. "All the areas have been distributed into zones and sectors. Our volunteers and force multipliers have been put in place. Arrangements have also been made for the movement of heavy vehicles,\" the IG said.

"Special focus is on ensuring that devotees do not face any difficulties. Arrangements for drinking water, colourful tarpaulins to protect them from the heat, and arrangements for the stay of devotees are being made, he added.

Ram Navami Rituals

At the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the darshan for the devotees is open from 3.30 am in the Brahma Muhurta. Shringaar Aarti of Ram Lalla took place at 5 am. At the time of offering food to God, the curtain was drawn for a short period. The sequence of darshan will continue till 11 pm. After this, there will be Bhog and Shayan Aarti as per the routine.

After Shayan Aarti on Ram Navami, prashads will be available at the exit from the temple. Darshan will be facilitated if the devotees keep their mobile, shoes, slippers, big bags and prohibited items safely away from the temple. 56 types of Bhog Prasad was also offered to Ram Lala on Wednesday.

Live Streaming from Ram Mandir

Below Sugriva Fort, in front of Birla Dharamshala, at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi entrance, a passenger service centre has been set up by the temple trust, in which public facilities are available. There are arrangements for the devotees ranging from seating to treatment. Live telecasts of all the programmes conducted in the temple are being done through LED screens at 100 places in the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation area.