On First Ram Navami after Consecration, Ram Temple in Ayodhya to Remain Open for 19 Hours

Ayodhya: As Ayodhya gears up for celebrating Ram Navami -- the first after the opening of the temple -- and the authorities festival hope to attract the biggest ever inflow of devotees on Wednesday, the temple will remain open for 19 hours starting from Mangala Aarti at 3.30 am till 11 pm.

The curtains of the temple will be drawn for five minutes each during the four 'bhog' offerings to Lord. The Ayodhya administration is gearing up to ensure pilgrims' progress during the next big event of the year after the consecration ceremony held in January. 'Ram Navami' -- the first big religious event after the opening of the temple -- is expected to attract the biggest footfall of devotees, an official of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has issued an appeal to distinguished guests to visit Ayodhya for the darshan of Ram Lalla only after April 19. "Everyone will need to follow the same path as other devotees to enter the Ram Mandir, said the Trust. "On the day of Ram Navami, starting at 3:30 a.m. during the Brahma Muhurta, arrangements will be in place for the devotees to queue up for darshan. Devotees will be able to have darshan of Ram Lalla till 11 p.m.," it added.



To avoid inconvenience and wastage of time during darshan, devotees have been advised not to bring their mobile phones and other valuable items. A service centre for pilgrims has been established by the trust at Sugreev Quila. Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati will live telecast the celebrations at Ram Mandir on Doordarshan.



According to the trust, the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation will put up around 100 LED screens across Ayodhya for the live telecast of Ram Navami celebrations at Ram temple.



Crowd control

As Ram Navami, the festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ram, will be observed on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, the authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure safe darshan of devotees. Ram Janmabhoomi Trust members and district administration officials are focusing on the challenge of controlling the crowd.

Arrangements were made for the pilgrims who have arrived in Ayodhya three days before the festival and will stay for two or three days after the festival. The administration has taken a slew of measures to ensure smooth and safe entry and exit at Ram Janmabhoomi temple while the Trust is pondering over multiple entries and exits for devotees to avoid any stampede-like situation.

According to officials, devotees are being provided water and mats on the open floors, keeping in view the approaching hot weather conditions.

"We have made an arrangement for round-the-clock availability of medical facilities with extra beds in government health institutions and private hospitals. Traffic is streamlined and adequate security check-ups have been put in place. We are ensuring availability and regular supply of essentials such as milk, sugar, tea, food grains and vegetables in temples, tents, dharmshalas and hotels where pilgrims are staying," a senior official said.



Special arrangements

Authorities made arrangements for a dip in Saryu river. Special focus is also being made to provide public toilets and ensure regular cleaning. More 2,000 sanitation workers have been engaged to ensure cleaning. According to Anil Mishra, trustee of Ram Temple Trust , a plan was prepared beforehand to ensure easy darshan to the devotees and ensuring that they do not face any hassle.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been supervising the arrangements and asked officials to ensure the best management for all the visitors, Mishra added. Ram Navami celebration will begin with an offering to the sun early in the morning. At midday, when Lord Ram was born, a special prayer will be done. Devotees will chant hymns in praise of Lord Ram holding images of him in a cradle to celebrate the occasion.

Other highlight will be Rath yatras or chariot processions of Ram, his consort Sita, brother Lakshman and devotee Hanuman. Processions will be taken out from many temples and devotees will gather on the banks of the sacred river Saryu for a holy dip.