What's on Ram Lalla's Menu on Ram Navami, First Big Event after Consecration?

Ayodhya: As Ayodhya decks up for Ram Navami, the first big religious occasion after the consecration of Ram Lalla in January, as many as 56 types of 'delectable foods' will be prepared for the idol on the last day of Chaitra Navratri on Wednesday. The chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Acharya Satyendra Das informed that all the arrangements for the festival are being managed by the trust and the occasion of Ram Navami will be celebrated with great enthusiasm.

"All arrangements are being made by the trust. The trust is also managing the decorations. Ram Navami will be celebrated with great enthusiasm." The chief priest also hailed the celebrations as special as they are happening for the first time after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. On this occasion, Surya Abhishek of Lord Ram will also be held for five minutes at 12:16 pm.

Ram Mandir Nirman Samiti chairman Nripendra Mishra, who gave details of the event, said, "On Ram Navami, the sun rays will fall on Lord Ramlala's forehead for about 5 minutes at 12:16 pm, for which important technical arrangements are being made. Scientists are working to display these moments with full grandeur."

Ramnavami, the birth festival of Lord Ram Lala, will be celebrated at noon and various types of offerings will be made to the Lord. Ingredients of 56 types of Bhog Prasad have been given by the devotees on Tuesday which will be offered to the Lord at noon on Wednesday. Ahead of the celebrations, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust constituted to look after the management of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, has made special arrangements for the convenience of the devotees visiting during the festival.

The trust on its official X handle informed that on the day of Ram Navami, starting at 3:30 am during the Brahma Muhurta, arrangements will be in place for the devotees to queue up. The trust has also extended the duration of Darshan to 19 hours, starting from the Mangala Aarti and continuing until 11:00 pm. The curtain will be closed only for five minutes during the four Bhog offerings. The celebration will be broadcast on about a hundred large LED screens throughout Ayodhya. There will also be live broadcasts on the Trust's social media accounts, the trust said in a post on X. (With agency inputs)