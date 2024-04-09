Ayodhya All Decked up for First Navratri, Ram Navami after Consecration of Ram Lalla's Idol

Ayodhya: Ayodhya Ram temple is all decked up to celebrate the first Navratri after it's consecration on January 22. Beginning from the first day of Chaitra Navratri on Tuesday and till Ram Navami, marking the birth of Lord Ram, on April 17, the idol of the deity will be attired in a new dress each day, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said in a post on X.

The organisers also uploaded a video for providing a glimpse of the dresses made for the deity. The new dresses are made from special hand-woven and hand-spun khadi cotton.

Expecting a large crowd during the nine-day festival, the trust has made an appeal to the people to not bring cell phones to the temple.

"If devotees want a quick darshan of Ram Lalla, they should keep away their cell phones and shoes at some other place before turning up at the Ram Mandir. This will save time and ensure quick movement of the queue," Champat Rai, the trust's General Secretary, said.

Meanwhile, several companies of paramilitary forces, along with the police, have been deployed in Ayodhya in view of the upcoming festival.Uttar Pradesh Police personnel from adjoining districts have also been roped in.

The administration is closely monitoring the preparations being made for Ram Navami and the nine-day long ‘Ram Janamotsav’ starting from April 9 which will conclude on April 17.

Officials also visited Ram Janmabhoomi and reviewed security arrangements at the temple complex and asked officials to make proper arrangements for devotees to make their visit to Ram temple comfortable.

Ram Navami, the festival to celebrate the birth of Lord Ram, will be observed on the ninth day of the ‘Chaitra Navratri’ .

Ayodhya gears up for First Navratri, Ram Navami after Consecration of Ram Lalla's Idol

According to officials , they are working on a war footing to ensure the safety and comfort of the devotees during Ram Navami. However, it is tough to gauge the actual number of expected devotees and different teams are working on it.

Officials are pondering over multi entries and exits for devotees to avoid any stampede-like situation. Keeping in view the hot weather, water and mats on the open floors are also being arranged to save devotees from heat stroke.

Officials are also ensuring availability and regular supply of essentials such as milk, sugar, tea, foodgrains and vegetables in dharamshalas, temples, tent cities and hotels where the pilgrims will stay.