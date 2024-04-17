'Very Emotional': PM Modi Watches 'Surya Tilak' Event LIVE Mid-Air; Takes Off Shoes in Respect

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched the Surya Tilak event of Ram Lalla live on Wednesday, despite his busy schedule and election engagements.

PM Modi also shared his pictures of watching the LIVE streaming of the mesmerising event, while onboard, returning from a public rally in Assam’s Nalbari. PM Modi described the experience as ‘blissful and highly satisfying’ and said, “Surya Tilak and the spiritual energy emanating from it, will embolden the pledge for Viksit Bharat mission.”

The photographs showed the PM without his footwear watching the auspicious event.

PM Modi Watches 'Surya Tilak' Event LIVE Mid-Air

"After my Nalbari rally, I watched the Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla. Like crores of Indians, this is a very emotional moment for me. The grand Ram Navami in Ayodhya is historic. May this Surya Tilak bring energy to our lives and may it inspire our nation to scale new heights of glory," Modi posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Prime Minister asked everyone to chant "Jai Shree Ram", "Jai Jai Shree Ram", "Ram Lakshman Janaki", and "Jai Bolo Hanuman ki", while addressing the rally in Nalbari, Assam.

Ahead of the rally too, PM Modi shared the live link of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya Temple. The Ram Temple in Ayodhya witnessed the unique event at noon as the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol was anointed with a ray of sunlight, known as 'Surya Tilak' on the occasion of Ram Navami today.

The 'Surya Tilak' of Ram Lalla was done through an elaborate system connected with mirrors and lenses in the Ram Temple. The temple trust had commissioned a team of scientists to make this occasion possible. Using scientific expertise, a beam of light illuminated Ram Lala's forehead. To achieve this phenomenon, sunlight was precisely directed onto the statue's forehead using a combination of mirrors and lenses.