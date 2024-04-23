NTA Removes JEE Main 2024 Final Answer Key From Website; Candidates Doubtful

Kota: Hours after releasing the answer key for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2024, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday April 22 removed the answer key from its website leaving the candidates doubtful.

The National Testing Agency had uploaded the final answers of the April session on the official website on Monday morning, out of which four questions were also dropped. These four questions were from Mathematics, but late on Monday night the National Testing Agency removed this final answer key from its official website. No notification was issued in this regard with lakhs of candidates and their parents left high and dry.

Candidates have been raising questions regarding the NTA's move, on social media.

Education expert Dev Sharma said that the “attitude of the National Testing Agency has always been like this”. “The final answer key was released by the National Testing Agency, but no notification was given along with it. There has been doubt due to the removal of the released final answer key. In this regard, the National Testing Agency should issue a notification and give clarification, so that there is no dilemma of any kind among the candidates. Because on the basis of this final answer key, students compare their marks and can also know their result, but now the National Testing Agency has removed it,” Sharma said.

“It seems that the National Testing Agency had made an error in this final answer key also. In such a situation, the number of dropped questions may increase or decrease,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 14 lakh candidates have appeared for the prestigious Joint Entrance Exam Main 2024 exam in both the sessions. Through the exam result, 2.5 lakh candidates are to be qualified for Joint Entrance Exam Advanced 2024. The National Testing Agency will also release All India Rank for the exam. The results are expected by April 25.