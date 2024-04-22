NTA Releases Final Answer Key for JEE Main 2024 Session 2

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the April session of the country's most prestigious engineering entrance exam, Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE MAIN 2024). The answer key can be checked from the official website of the National Testing Agency.

The candidates will also be issued their score card of April session and their percentile for both the sessions together.

Kotak Education Expert Dev Sharma said that along with the result, the cut off of the Joint Entrance Exam Advanced of the candidates will also be released and the number of candidates who have qualified will also be released. Besides, the National Testing Agency will also release All India Rank of the candidates.

Aspirants for the JEE Main 2024 can visit the website of the NTA and click on the link for the JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key.

More than 14 lakh candidates have appeared for the Joint Entrance Exam Main including January and April sessions, the results of which will be released soon.

Experts had raised objection on 13 questions asked in the exam held in 10 shifts on five days in the April session. Of these, there were five questions on Physics, four questions each on Mathematics and Chemistry, but the experts of the National Testing Agency have dropped only four questions. These four questions are from Mathematics subject, whereas the objections with regard to questions from Chemistry and Physics has not been accepted.

The JEE Main 2024 Session 2 was conducted by the NTA from April 4 to 9, 2024. The NTA released the provisional answer key on April 12 after which it invited challenges with regard to disputed questions till April 14. The Session 2 exam results for JEE Main 2024 are expected to be released by April 25.