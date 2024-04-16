JEE Advanced 2024: IIT Madras Releases Test Papers

Kota: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras has released the practice test papers for JEE Advanced 2024. These test papers are available on the official website of JEE Advanced examination ~ jeeadv.ac.in.

Every year, the organising body of JEE Advanced publishes practice test papers to familiarise candidates with the colour coding, navigation system and other details used in the exam.

Career counsellor Dev Sharma said that JEE Advanced 2024 will be conducted in two shifts on May 26. Students are presently waiting for the merit list of JEE Main 2024 and qualifying cutoff for JEE Advanced 2024. Looking at the difficulty level of question papers of JEE Main 2024, it seems that the qualifying cutoff is likely to be around the same as last year, Sharma said.

The JEE Advanced selects candidates for the IITs. Usually, the top 2.5 lakh scorers of JEE Main are eligible to register for JEE Advanced. The registration for JEE Advanced 2024 will be held from April 27 to May 7. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website from May 17 to 26 by entering registration number and date of birth.

How to access practice test papers:

Visit jeeadv.ac.in

Click 'Resources' tab on the homepage

Select the links for the practice papers

Previous years' JEE Advanced cutoff:

General category

2019 - 89.75

2020 - 90.37

2021 - 87.89

2022 - 88.41

2023 - 90.77

OBC

2019 - 74.31

2020 - 72.88

2021 - 68.02

2022 - 67.00

2023 - 73.61

EWS

2019 - 78.21

2020 - 70.24

2021 - 66.22

2022 - 63.11

2023 - 75.62

SC

2019 - 54.01

2020 - 50.17

2021 - 46.88

2022 - 43.08

2023 - 51.97

ST

2019 - 44.33

2020 - 39.06

2021 - 34.67

2022 - 26.77

2023 - 37.23