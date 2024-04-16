JEE Advanced 2024: IIT Madras Releases Test Papers

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 16, 2024, 5:50 PM IST

JEE Advanced 2024: IIT Madras Releases Test Papers

IIT Madras has published practice tests for JEE Advanced 2024 for admission to the IITs. The practice tests have been released for Paper I and II and can be downloaded from jeeadv.ac.in.

Kota: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras has released the practice test papers for JEE Advanced 2024. These test papers are available on the official website of JEE Advanced examination ~ jeeadv.ac.in.

Every year, the organising body of JEE Advanced publishes practice test papers to familiarise candidates with the colour coding, navigation system and other details used in the exam.

Career counsellor Dev Sharma said that JEE Advanced 2024 will be conducted in two shifts on May 26. Students are presently waiting for the merit list of JEE Main 2024 and qualifying cutoff for JEE Advanced 2024. Looking at the difficulty level of question papers of JEE Main 2024, it seems that the qualifying cutoff is likely to be around the same as last year, Sharma said.

The JEE Advanced selects candidates for the IITs. Usually, the top 2.5 lakh scorers of JEE Main are eligible to register for JEE Advanced. The registration for JEE Advanced 2024 will be held from April 27 to May 7. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website from May 17 to 26 by entering registration number and date of birth.

How to access practice test papers:

  • Visit jeeadv.ac.in
  • Click 'Resources' tab on the homepage
  • Select the links for the practice papers

Previous years' JEE Advanced cutoff:

General category

2019 - 89.75

2020 - 90.37

2021 - 87.89

2022 - 88.41

2023 - 90.77

OBC

2019 - 74.31

2020 - 72.88

2021 - 68.02

2022 - 67.00

2023 - 73.61

EWS

2019 - 78.21

2020 - 70.24

2021 - 66.22

2022 - 63.11

2023 - 75.62

SC

2019 - 54.01

2020 - 50.17

2021 - 46.88

2022 - 43.08

2023 - 51.97

ST

2019 - 44.33

2020 - 39.06

2021 - 34.67

2022 - 26.77

2023 - 37.23

Read more

  1. Long Queues at JEE Main Session 2 Exam Centres For Biometric Verification Delay
  2. JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Registration Date Extended Till March 4 - Read All Details Here
  3. JEE Main 2024: Last Date for Applications for April Session on March 2

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pay to Post: X to Charge Money from New Users to Tweet; Musk Says ‘Only Way to Stop Bots’

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.