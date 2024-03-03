JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Registration Date Extended Till March 4 - Read All Details Here

Published : 2 hours ago

Representative image of JEE Main, ETV Bharat Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for the session 2 of the Joint Entrance Examination 2024. Now, the eligible candidates can apply for the test till March 4.

Kota (Rajasthan): The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday extended the registration date for session 2 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 from March 2 to 4.

"To support the students, it has been decided to extend the registration for receiving online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 2," NTA officials said.

Candidates can now apply for the test till March 4 on jeemain.nta.ac.in. The application window will close at 10:50 pm and the fee payment window at 11:50 pm on March 4. The second session of JEE Main is going to be held between April 1 to April 15.

Kota's education expert, Dev Sharma, said, "Students will be able to apply till 10:50 pm on March 4. At the same time, you will be able to deposit your fees till 11:50 pm through online method from debit-credit card, net banking and UPI. Students will be able to correct the mistakes made in their online applications on March 6 and 7. For this the correction window will be opened".

NTA has advised students that in case of any inconvenience, they can call +91-11-40759000 or email (jeemain@nta.ac.in) and visit website www.nta.ac.in or https://jeemain.nta. Contact on ac.in. For students' convenience, they can go through the three-page official notification being reproduced here.

