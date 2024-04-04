Long Queues at JEE Main Session 2 Exam Centres For Biometric Verification Delay

Kota (Rajasthan): The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the second session of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main from Thursday onwards.

Candidates who came for the first shift from 9am to 12pm faced a few issues related to biometric attendance at many centres, including those located in the industrial area. Following which, candidate had to wait for about 15 minutes.

Long queues were seen outside the exam centres as the screening process was taking a lot of time. Candidates were allowed entry into the exam centres in two queues instead of one. Due to delay in biometric verification, candidates were finally allowed entry only after 8:30 am. The on-duty staff at the centres admitted that there was a temporary problem in the biometric verification in the morning.

Candidates had to go through a long screening process before entry, in which they were checked through metal detectors to ensure they did not have any electronic gadgets with them.

The second shift is from 3 to 6 pm and candidates were allowed entry from 1:20 to 2:30 pm. Around 12 lakh candidates have registered for the April session. The JEE Main Session 2 is being conducted between April 4 to 12. The Paper 1 of BE/BTech exam will be held on both shift on April 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9, while Paper 2 will be held on April 12 on single shift.

No kind of jewellery is allowed inside exam centres. Candidates who had come wearing nose pin, earrings, chains and bangles had to remove those before entry.

This time, 5G jammers are being used around the exam centres to stop use of unfair means in the examination. Also, the premises are under CCTV surveillance. Two national, regional and city coordinators have been appointed to conduct the entire examination along with observers, technical and deputy observers.