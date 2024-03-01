JEE Main 2024: Last Date for Applications for April Session on March 2

Kota (Rajasthan): The last date for online applications for the April session of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2024, the country's largest engineering entrance examination, is March 2. Students can apply online till 11 pm on Saturday and deposit the fees by 11:50 pm. Kota's education expert Dev Sharma said that the JEE Main April session will be conducted between April 4 and 15.

The exam results will be released on April 25. All India ranks of the students will be released based on their performance in the examination results in the January and April sessions. The cutoff percentile for JEE Advanced 2024 will also be announced. Based on this, 2.5 lakh students will be declared eligible.

JEE Advanced 2024 on May 26: Dev Sharma said that according to the schedule of JEE Advanced 2024 released by IIT Madras, its registration process will be started from April 21. The results of JEE Main 2024 will be released on April 25 and JEE Advanced 2024 will be conducted on May 26 in two shifts.

In all, 12,21,615 students had registered for the January session examination of Bachelor of Engineering and Technology in the Joint Entrance Exam Main Examination. Of these, 95.8 per cent i.e; 11,70,036 candidates appeared for the examination. Last year, the number of students, who appeared for the examination in 2023 in both sessions was 11,13,325.

This year, after new registrations for the April session of 2024, the number of students appearing for the examination may also be around 1.5 lakhs whereas students, who registered for the January session, will appear for the JEE Main examination again. In such a situation, this time the number of unique candidates registering and appearing for the exam will also increase, whereas, in the year 2021, it was 9,39,008, in 2022, 9,05,599 and in 2023 it was 1,113,325.