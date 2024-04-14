Exclusive: IITs, NITs, Central Varsities, RIEs to Offer 4-Yr BA-BEd, BSc-BEd Courses

Kota: Under the National Education Policy, a four-year integrated teachers training course will be offered in IITs, NITs and 64 institutes including Central universities and Regional Institutes of Education (RIE).

Integrated Teacher Education Program

The Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) will enable class 12 passouts to do BA-BEd or BSc-BEd in four years instead of five years if they do the two courses separately. A national-level examination will be conducted to select students for this integrated course.

Education expert Dev Sharma said that under the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), major changes are being made to improve the education system. The ITEP is a one of these changes, he said.

NCET-2024

He said that entry to ITEP will be through National Common Entrance Test (NCET) that will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NCET-2024 will be held on June 12 in 13 languages. It will be on Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The last date for submitting online applications is April 30.

Students who have passed class 12 boards or are waiting for their results can appear in this entrance exam. There will be 160 multiple choice questions (MCQs) and the duration of the exam is three hours.

Composition of the Question Paper

The question paper will be divided into four parts including language, subject, teaching aptitude and general test. Of which, 40 out of 46 questions have to be solved in the language part, 75 out of 84 questions in concerned subject, 25 out of 28 questions in general test and 20 out of 23 questions in teaching aptitude. There will be a total of 181 questions, out of which, candidates have to answer 160 questions.

Available Seats

There are a total of 4400 seats in 64 institutes. Of which, 200 seats are in the four IITs in Kharagpur, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur and Ropar, where BSc-BEd will be offered. Similarly, there are 300 seats in six NITs of which, five will offer BSc-BEd while BA-BEd will be offered in NIT Tiruchirappalli. The remaining NITs including Dr. BR Ambedkar Jalandhar, Agartala, Calicut, Kozhikode, Warangal, Puducherry and Tiruchirappalli.

The six central universities that will offer the course are Central University of Haryana, Central University of Kashmir, Central University of Rajasthan, Central University of Kerala, Central University of Tamil Nadu and Central University of Punjab. The intake capacity per university is 250.