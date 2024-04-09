NTA Rejects Rumours, Clarifies Students Who Vote Won't Be Barred From Appearing in NEET UG

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday rejected rumours on social media claiming that candidates with voting ink on their fingers will be disallowed to appear at the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (NEET UG) 2024.

In an official clarification, Sadhna Parashar, senior director of NTA said that this is "completely baseless" and NTA has not issued any such instructions or guideline. NTA has urged students to ignore all rumours. It asserted that by exercising their voting rights, students will not be stopped from appearing at the exam and asked candidates to focus on their preparations.

The seven phase Lok Sabha elections will start on April 19 and end on June 1. Recently, a rumour was circulating on social media platforms claiming that NEET UG candidates who have voting ink on their fingers will be banned from entering the examination hall.

The NEET UG is scheduled on May 5 and the window for online applications, which reopened today will remain active till April 10. Around 25.6 lakh candidates have applied for the medical entrance and this figure is likely to increase as NTA has reopened the application window, experts said.

Kota's education expert Dev Sharma said that the NTA has issued a clarification regarding candidates who exercise their voting rights. The rumor had been spreading very fast and it is good that an official clarification was offered dismissing it, he added.

For any information regarding NEET UG 2024 exam, candidates can call 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in. Candidates have also been instructed to continuously check the official websites of NTA ~ www.nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET ~ for all updates.