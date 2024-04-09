NTA Rejects Rumours, Clarifies Students Who Vote Won't Be Barred From Appearing in NEET UG

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

NTA Rejects Rumours of Students Who Vote Being Barred From Appearing in NEET UG

In view of rumours on social media platforms, NTA has issued a clarification stating that no guideline has been given to prevent students who vote from appearing in NEET UG. It has asked students to focus on their studies and ignore all rumours. Students have been asked to follow NTA's official websites for updates and mail in case of any doubt.

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday rejected rumours on social media claiming that candidates with voting ink on their fingers will be disallowed to appear at the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (NEET UG) 2024.

In an official clarification, Sadhna Parashar, senior director of NTA said that this is "completely baseless" and NTA has not issued any such instructions or guideline. NTA has urged students to ignore all rumours. It asserted that by exercising their voting rights, students will not be stopped from appearing at the exam and asked candidates to focus on their preparations.

The seven phase Lok Sabha elections will start on April 19 and end on June 1. Recently, a rumour was circulating on social media platforms claiming that NEET UG candidates who have voting ink on their fingers will be banned from entering the examination hall.

The NEET UG is scheduled on May 5 and the window for online applications, which reopened today will remain active till April 10. Around 25.6 lakh candidates have applied for the medical entrance and this figure is likely to increase as NTA has reopened the application window, experts said.

Kota's education expert Dev Sharma said that the NTA has issued a clarification regarding candidates who exercise their voting rights. The rumor had been spreading very fast and it is good that an official clarification was offered dismissing it, he added.

For any information regarding NEET UG 2024 exam, candidates can call 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in. Candidates have also been instructed to continuously check the official websites of NTA ~ www.nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET ~ for all updates.

Read more

  1. 10,000 New Medical Seats Likely to Be Added in 2024-2025 Session
  2. Availability of MBBS seats in country is far less than demand: Parliamentary Committee
  3. NTA Decides to Conduct NEET-UG Medical Entrance at Centres in 14 Foreign Cities

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.