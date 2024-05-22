Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle Mumbai Shoot Wrapped Up; Action Scene Involved 200 Horses

Hyderabad: The third installment of the Welcome franchise, titled Welcome To The Jungle, is gearing up to be one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. Announced in 2023, the film, helmed by Ahmed Khan, boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, and Lara Dutta among others. Recent reports have revealed that the Mumbai schedule of the movie has been wrapped up, featuring an action sequence that involved 200 horses.

As per a report by a newswire, the makers had hired a large team of horsemen and almost 200 horses from stables across Mumbai, Mahabaleshwar, Lonavala, and other locations to create an unforgettable action sequence. The safety of the horses was of utmost importance, and the makers ensured that they were well taken care of during the seven-day continuous shoot.

The scale of the production is evident in the massive set built across ten acres of land in Mumbai's Film City, where the cast and crew spent over 40 days filming. Although this schedule has been completed, the team is expected to return to Mumbai in a few weeks to shoot additional portions of the movie. In the meantime, the actors are busy fulfilling their other projects.

Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt, who was initially part of the film, has opted out due to health concerns. The actor had only shot for a day in Madh Island, but his character required extensive action sequences, which he was unable to perform, so he exited. Presented by Base Industries Group, Welcome To The Jungle is slated for a grand theatrical release on December 20, 2024, in the Christmas week.