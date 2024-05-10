ETV Bharat / entertainment

Akshay Kumar Surrounded by Fans on Jolly LLB 3 Sets in Rajasthan; Delights Them with Autographs

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 10, 2024, 7:49 PM IST

Akshay Kumar Surrounded by Fans on Jolly LLB 3 Sets in Rajasthan; Delights Them with Autographs
Akshay Kumar's filming of Jolly LLB 3 in Rajasthan attracts attention as pictures and videos from the film's sets surface, showcasing his interaction with enthusiastic fans.(Photo: ANI)

Akshay Kumar's filming of Jolly LLB 3 in Rajasthan attracts attention as pictures and videos from the film's sets surface, showcasing his interaction with enthusiastic fans.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently busy filming his highly anticipated movie Jolly LLB 3 in Rajasthan. The internet is abuzz with excitement as pictures and videos from the sets have surfaced, giving fans a glimpse into the making of the movie. Recently, new images have taken the internet by storm, showcasing Akshay surrounded by enthusiastic fans, who delighted them with autographs and photographs.

On Friday, a fan page shared a couple of pictures from the Jolly LLB 3 sets, which quickly went viral. These images featured Akshay posing with his fans, beaming with joy, and even fulfilling the wishes of his fans by signing autographs. The massive fan following that Akshay enjoys is evident in these pictures, which show a diverse crowd of fans from all age groups gathered to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

In the pictures, Akshay is seen clad in a casual checkered shirt paired with white pants, and trendy sunglasses. Fans have been reacting to the pictures, flooding the comment section of the post with red heart emojis.

Just a few days ago, a fan dropped a video of Akshay from the sets, where he was seen sitting shirtless, soaking up the sun, with the sound of Bajrang Baan playing in the background. This viral video was enough to generate immense excitement among fans, who are eagerly awaiting the release of Jolly LLB 3.

The upcoming film, which also stars Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles, is expected to enthral audiences again, following the success of Jolly LLB and Jolly LLB 2. With Akshay's proven track record of delivering hits, fans are confident that Jolly LLB 3 will be an entertaining ride.

READ MORE

  1. Jolly LLB 3: Disputes over Shooting Reach Ajmer Court; Next Hearing on May 18
  2. Akshay, Arshad's Jolly LLB 3 in Legal Trouble, Accused of Disregarding Judiciary's Dignity: Report
  3. Akshay Kumar Teases Fans with Glimpse of Jolly LLB 3 in Fun Video Ft Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla

TAGGED:

AKSHAY KUMARJOLLY LLB 3JOLLY LLB 3 SHOOT IN RAJASTHANJOLLY LLB 3 SHOOT PICSAKSHAY KUMAR WITH FANS IN AJMER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.