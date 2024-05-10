Akshay Kumar Surrounded by Fans on Jolly LLB 3 Sets in Rajasthan; Delights Them with Autographs

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently busy filming his highly anticipated movie Jolly LLB 3 in Rajasthan. The internet is abuzz with excitement as pictures and videos from the sets have surfaced, giving fans a glimpse into the making of the movie. Recently, new images have taken the internet by storm, showcasing Akshay surrounded by enthusiastic fans, who delighted them with autographs and photographs.

On Friday, a fan page shared a couple of pictures from the Jolly LLB 3 sets, which quickly went viral. These images featured Akshay posing with his fans, beaming with joy, and even fulfilling the wishes of his fans by signing autographs. The massive fan following that Akshay enjoys is evident in these pictures, which show a diverse crowd of fans from all age groups gathered to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

In the pictures, Akshay is seen clad in a casual checkered shirt paired with white pants, and trendy sunglasses. Fans have been reacting to the pictures, flooding the comment section of the post with red heart emojis.

Just a few days ago, a fan dropped a video of Akshay from the sets, where he was seen sitting shirtless, soaking up the sun, with the sound of Bajrang Baan playing in the background. This viral video was enough to generate immense excitement among fans, who are eagerly awaiting the release of Jolly LLB 3.

The upcoming film, which also stars Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles, is expected to enthral audiences again, following the success of Jolly LLB and Jolly LLB 2. With Akshay's proven track record of delivering hits, fans are confident that Jolly LLB 3 will be an entertaining ride.