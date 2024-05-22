SC Refuses Bail to Boy Who Made an Explicit Video of a 14-Year-Old Girl

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has declined to interfere with an order of the Uttarakhand High Court, which refused to grant bail to a minor boy, accused of making and circulating an explicit video of a 14-year-old girl, who allegedly committed suicide last year.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal junked the petition filed by the minor, through his mother, against the High Court order, which was passed on April 1.

"Having heard senior counsel for the petitioner at length and after carefully perusing the material placed on record, we are not inclined to interfere with the impugned order passed by the High Court at this stage. The special leave petitions are, accordingly, dismissed,” said the bench, in its order passed on May 20.

The minor is accused in a case lodged at Haridwar district under the provisions of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. He moved the Uttarakhand High Court against the orders, including the one passed by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), which rejected his application for bail in the case.

The Uttarakhand High Court had said that the girl was found missing from her house from October 22 last year and subsequently, her body was recovered, and the minor boy was accused of making an explicit video of the girl, who was her classmate, and the juvenile also circulated it among students.

The High Court had said that having considered the social investigation report, the medical examination report, the report from the school, it is of the view that the best interest of the child would be served if he is not granted bail. "If he is released on bail, it would definitely defeat the ends of justice," the High Court had said.