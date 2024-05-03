Nepali Migrant Freed after 10 Years, alleges Wrongful Imprisonment in Bihar jail

Patna (Bihar): Rakesh Kumar, a native of Maloni Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, embarked on a journey to Bihar in 2009 with hopes of securing employment opportunities. Youngest among three siblings, Kumar worked at a tea shop in Patna station for almost four years. However, his life took a distressing turn in 2011 when he was apprehended by Patna's Kotwali police under suspicion of involvement in criminal activities. He was freed on Thursday after the court dismissed the case due to lack of local witnesses.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Santosh Kumar, Rakesh's lawyer said, "In July 2011, Patna's Kotwali police intercepted a group of individuals near GPO Golambar, suspecting them of nefarious intentions. Among them was Rakesh, innocently going about his routine as a cup-plate washer at the tea shop. Despite having no involvement in any criminal activity, Rakesh was swept into custody, accused of being part of a purported criminal plot."

"In the ensuing legal ordeal, Rakesh was forced to stay in jail for nearly a decade, enduring the harsh reality of wrongful imprisonment. It wasn't until recently that justice prevailed and Rakesh was termed innocent and after almost 10 years he was released from Bewar Jail in Patna," Santosh added.

Rakesh said, "I was a child when I came to Bihar. My parents lived in my village in Nepal. I was alone and started working at a tea stall. Police detained me for 10 years for something I did not do. I was innocent but they did not listen to me and put me in jail. They did not even inform my family about this."

The Patna Civil Court, upon scrutinising the case, dismissed it due to glaring discrepancies, particularly the absence of local witnesses and reliance solely on police testimonies. Santosh Kumar, condemned the negligence of the Bihar Police, highlighting the injustice inflicted upon his client.

Santosh Kumar, attributed Rakesh's wrongful imprisonment to Bihar Police's negligence, emphasising the absence of local witnesses and the failure to inform his family about the arrest. Santosh said that a petition for compensation will be filed, seeking reparation for the immeasurable mental and financial toll exacted upon Rakesh throughout his wrongful incarceration.