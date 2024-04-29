Eunuch Duped of Rs 8 Lakh on Pretext of Marriage, Assaulted; Search on for accused

Sikar: A eunuch was allegedly assaulted and duped of Rs 8 lakh on the pretext of marriage in Rajasthan's Sikar, police said on Monday.

The eunuch is a resident of Transport Nagar area in Jaipur. The accused inflicted injuries on the private parts as well as on rest of the body of the eunuch, police said.

ASP Girdhari Lal Sharma said residents of Arnia village saw a eunuch lying unconscious on the roadside in Srimadhopur area of the district and informed police. Later, she was admitted to a government hospital in Shrimadhopur, where after first-aid she was referred to Sikar.

Based on the victim's statement, searches have been launched for the accused, named Sachin. The victim told police that she had lodged a complaint against Sachin at Sindhi Camp police station in Jaipur on January 9.

According to her complaint, Sachin had befriended her at Jaipur railway station and later expressed his love and made false promises of marriage. At first, he convinced her to give him her iPhone. Then he borrowed Rs 8 lakh from her on the pretext of his mother's treatment and would often take money on various occasions. However, he later lost all money in betting.

Sometime later, when the victim asked him about the marriage, the accused refused saying his family was not ready to accept their wedding. On being asked to return the money, the accused straightaway refused. After which, the eunuch registered a police complaint against Sachin.