West Bengal: TMC worker killed in 'factional fighting'

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 28, 2024, 3:29 PM IST

A Trinamool Congress worker was killed in Baguiati area adjoining Kolkata, allegedly in a clash between two factions of the party, police said on Sunday.

A TMC worker was allegedly beaten to death by members of a rival faction in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal in the early hours of Sunday. Sanjeev Das aka Potla, was severely injured in the clash. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress worker was killed in Baguiati area adjoining Kolkata, allegedly in a clash between two factions of the party, police said on Sunday. A confrontation took place in Arjunpur West Para in Baguiati on Saturday night, escalating into brick-batting by both sides, in which one person, identified as Sanjeev Das aka Potla, was severely injured and was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, a police officer said.

Eleven cases, including those related to the Arms Act, were earlier registered against Das, she said. A total of 13 people have been arrested in connection with the incident, the officer said, adding further investigation is underway. The deceased's family members alleged that TMC workers owing allegiance to the local councilor were behind the incident.

They claimed that Das was beaten with rods after being injured in brick-batting. Meanwhile, a woman BJP leader lodged a police complaint alleging that she was assaulted by TMC workers in Anandapur area in south Kolkata on Saturday. She claimed that she was attacked with sharp weapons when she and her party workers were putting up election banners and festoons, causing severe injuries to her head. Voting will be held in the constituencies in Kolkata and its surrounding areas in the last phase on June 1.

