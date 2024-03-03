Spanish Woman Gang-Rape: 3 Accused Sent to Jail in Jharkhand's Dumka

Dumka: Three accused in the alleged gang-rape of a Spanish woman in Jharkhand's Dumka district, were sent to jail on Sunday.

The accused, Rajan Marandi, Pradeep Kisku, Sukhlal Hembram, were presented before Dumka court. Their statements were recorded in court under section 164 of the IPC and then they were ordered judicial custody. Prior to their court production, the three underwent a health check-up at Phulo Jhano Medical College Hospital.

Earlier, the CID and forensic science laboratory teams, dispatched to investigate the case inspected and collected crucial evidence from the crime scene. According to sources, the CID and forensic teams have been sent from Ranchi to thoroughly investigate the crime scene.

Last night, member of the National Commission for Women, Mamta Kumari visited the victim at her guest house and raised concerns over the state's law and order situation. She said that the incident is extremely unfortunate and has exposed the law and order situation here.

"The couple said there were seven men in the group. Both of them have been injured. It is unfortunate that foreigners who were on a biking trip had to go through such trauma here. What were the cops doing when the incident occurred? Three persons have been arrested and they have confessed. We demand that the remaining four should be behind the bars immediately. The commission will submit its report to the government," Kumari said.

Dumka Police said that the incident took place in Kurumahat village under Hansdiha police station when the victim and her husband were sleeping at a makeshift tent they had set up for spending the night. The police patrolling unit saw the couple on the side of the road at night and took them to the community centre for treatment. The couple, who were on a biking trip, had arrived at Dumka from West Bengal and were going to Nepal.

Jharkhand DGP Ajay Kumar Singh said that the district police have been asked to use all scientific investigation tools and expedite probe so as to ensure that the culprits are punished.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case and a Special Investigation Team headed by a deputy SP rank officer has been set up to probe the case. Police said that the accused were drunk and looted cash of Rs 10,00 and a gold ring from the couple.

SP Pitambar Singh Kherwar said that the three accused who were arrested by the police have been interrogated and they have confessed to their crime. A manhunt is underway to nab the rest, he added.

The Dumka district administration will write to the Ministry of Home Affairs to provide prior information about arrival of foreign nationals so that adequate measures can be taken for their safety and thereby prevent such incidents from recurring. The administration did not know about the couple's visit to the district and the place where they had put up their tent was desolate, an officer said.

Meanwhile, the issue was raised in the Assembly yesterday. Jharkhand BJP president and former CM Babulal Marandi has alleged of police laxity while minister Mithilesh Thakur assured of strict action against the culprits.