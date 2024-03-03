Uttar Pradesh: Girl Gang-Raped in Hathras

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

A girl was allegedly gang-raped in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh

Two youth allegedly gang-raped a girl, who showered flowers during a wedding party in Hathras. The Hathras Police have registered a case and started a probe.

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh): A girl was allegedly gang-raped by two youth, who were working as cooks during a wedding, in the Hathras district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the guest house in the Hathras Junction Kotwali area when the accused gang-raped the girl, who showered flowers during a wedding ceremony, a senior police official said.

"On the night of March 2, a girl from Aligarh came to a guest house in Salempur of Kotwali Hathras Junction. She showered flowers in a wedding ceremony. The accused Pushpendra and Sumit, who worked as cooks and primarily made 'rotis' (a type of Indian bread) during the wedding, forcibly took her on a motorbike. However, on the way, the duo took the victim to a nearby field and raped her in turns. Somehow the girl managed to reach her house and narrated her ordeal to her family members," Hathras Junction in-charge Vijay Singh said.

According to Vijay Singh, a case under the relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the duo and the girl was sent for medical examination."The accused fled from the spot and we have started a search for them. The duo would be soon arrested and will be produced before a local court," the police official added.

TAGGED:

Gang RapeHathrasUttar PradeshGirl

