Spanish Woman Gangrape: Richa Chadha, Dulquer Salmaan, Chinmayi Sripaada React

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Spanish Woman Gangrape: Richa Chadha, Dulquer Salmaan, Chimayi Sripaada React

Richa Chadha, Chinmayi Sripaada and Dulquer Salmaan took to social media to react to the news of a Spanish woman gangraped in Jharkhand.

Hyderabad: Actors Richa Chadha and Dulquer Salmaan expressed their dismay over the news of a Spanish biker couple being attacked in Jharkhand, where the woman was gangraped by seven villagers. Meanwhile, singer Chinmayi Sripaada also voiced her opinion on social media.

Richa condemned the act as a reflection of the shameful state of society, and stressed that the foreigners are being treated as poorly as Indian women. "Shameful! Indians are treating foreigners like they treat their own women. Shame on our rotten society," wrote Richa reacting to Dumka gangrape.

Taking to Instagram Story, Dulquer dropped a video shared by the couple's husband, expressing his sadness and disbelief. Sharing the video, Dulquer wrote, "Crushed to hear about this! You both recently visited Kottayam where close friends hosted you for a meal. This should not happen to anyone anywhere."

Meanwhile, singer Chinmayi Sripada also reacted strongly to a journalist's post about the incident, highlighting the pervasive issue of sexual aggression in India, particularly towards female travelers. She criticised those who dismissed the journalist's experiences as an attempt to defame India, urging acknowledgment and action to address the problem.

The incident occurred when the Spanish couple, en route to Nepal, were attacked in Kurmahat village, Dumka district, where the woman was sexually assaulted and robbed by the villagers. Three suspects have been apprehended following the incident. An investigation is underway.

