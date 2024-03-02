Spanish Woman Allegedly Gangraped in Jharkhand's Dumka; Three Detained

Dumka: In a shocking incident of sexual violence reported from Jharkhand, a Spanish woman tourist was allegedly gang-raped by an unknown number of men in Dumka district of the state in the early hours of Saturday March 2, sources said. Police have detained three persons in the case.

A police official said that the incident took place under Hansdiha police station limits. It is learnt that the Spanish woman was on a bike tour with her husband on way towards Bhagalpur via Dumka. In her complaint, the Spanish woman said that at around 12 o'clock in the night, she pitched a tent and slept in a deserted place ahead of Hansdiha market.

While the woman was sleeping, some youths from nearby area barged inside the tent and raped her in turns, the complainant said. Besides sexually assaulting her, the accused also beat her up, she said in her complaint. After the incident, the woman was admitted to Saraiyahat CHC for treatment.

Dumka SP Pitambar Singh Kherwar while confirming the incident declined to share further details into the case. Sources said that seeing the seriousness of the matter, SP Pitambar Singh Kherwar reached the spot late in the night even as police have detained three people in the case. Further investigation into the incident is going on.