Man Arrested For Duping Dehradun Resident of Rs 68 Lakh in Stock Trading Fraud ()

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday arrested a man associated with a trading fraud case and duped the complainant of Rs 68 lakh in the guise of earning huge interests by investing in stock markets and trading.

The accused, identified as Sanman Singh was arrested from Bhopal.

A resident of Dehradun had lodged a complaint at the Cyber ​​Crime police station against a cyber thug alleging that a woman named Melissa, had sent him a message on his WhatsApp number and included him in a WhatsApp group named 'A7-BlackRock Investor Alliance'.

In the group, there was a person named S Ram, who posed as chief stock analyst and share market expert of BlackRock India. A class on share trading was conducted by S Ram and Melissa by adding him to another WhatsApp group, 'A21 Angel Broking Customer Care'.

Then, the victim was asked to download 'Angelbg' App, claiming it to be an application of Angel One broker. After which, the victim was duped a total of Rs 68 lakh through different transactions on the pretext of booking profits during trading.

On the basis of the victim's complaint, a case was registered and notices were served to two accused Vikas Trivedi and Abhishek Mishra. The police team later arrested another accused, Sanman Singh, from Bhopal.

SSP STF Ayush Aggarwal said that the accused, along with his other associates, created a fake company and duped people by posing as officers and employees of different brokers. Luring victims of huge profits through investment and stock trading, the accused included them in fake WhatsApp groups and then transferred funds from victims' accounts to different bank accounts on the pretext of helping them in stock trading.