Andhra Pradesh: Two Dead, One Severely Injured after Trio on Bike Falls 40ft off NAD Flyover

Visakhapatnam: Two youths died on the spot while another was severely injured after the bike they were riding on hit the walls of the flyover and tossed their bodies 40ft off to the road below on Sunday.

According to reports, the accident occurred when the speeding vehicle hit the retaining wall of the flyover and fell off it. Sources said that the youths were on their way home from a birthday party when the accident took place.

The deceased have been identified as Thanavarapu Kumar and Aravelli Pawan Kumar. As soon as the information was received, the airport zone police rushed to the spot and registered a case and initiated a probe into the matter. The youth who sustained injuries was admitted to the King George Hospital.

Clear instructions specifying NAD flyover to be solely used by heavy vehicles have fallen onto deaf ears with several people, particularly the youth, flouting rules and using the bridge as per their whims and fancies.

As per rules, autorickshaws and two-wheelers have been prohibited on the flyover to cut down on accidents. Sign boards have also been put up on the flyover to send the message clear and loud but in vain.

The terrifying episode was captured on CCTV, and a video of it has, since then, gone viral on social media. It shows the bike slamming into the spot at top speed before violently crashing into the edge of the flyover. As per the footage, the rider seemed to have lost control of the vehicle. However, as per preliminary investigation, the driver was not drunk.