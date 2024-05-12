ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: Two Dead, One Severely Injured after Trio on Bike Falls 40ft off NAD Flyover

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 12, 2024, 2:41 PM IST

Thanavarapu Kumar and A Pavan Kumar died on spot.
The accident occurred when the speeding vehicle hit the retaining wall of the flyover and fell off it(Representational Image (ETV Bharat))

Thanavarapu Kumar and A Pavan Kumar died on spot while another person was severely injured after their bike hit the walls of the flyover and tossed their bodies 40ft off to the road below. The survivor has been admitted to the King George Hospital.

Visakhapatnam: Two youths died on the spot while another was severely injured after the bike they were riding on hit the walls of the flyover and tossed their bodies 40ft off to the road below on Sunday.

According to reports, the accident occurred when the speeding vehicle hit the retaining wall of the flyover and fell off it. Sources said that the youths were on their way home from a birthday party when the accident took place.

The deceased have been identified as Thanavarapu Kumar and Aravelli Pawan Kumar. As soon as the information was received, the airport zone police rushed to the spot and registered a case and initiated a probe into the matter. The youth who sustained injuries was admitted to the King George Hospital.

Clear instructions specifying NAD flyover to be solely used by heavy vehicles have fallen onto deaf ears with several people, particularly the youth, flouting rules and using the bridge as per their whims and fancies.

As per rules, autorickshaws and two-wheelers have been prohibited on the flyover to cut down on accidents. Sign boards have also been put up on the flyover to send the message clear and loud but in vain.

The terrifying episode was captured on CCTV, and a video of it has, since then, gone viral on social media. It shows the bike slamming into the spot at top speed before violently crashing into the edge of the flyover. As per the footage, the rider seemed to have lost control of the vehicle. However, as per preliminary investigation, the driver was not drunk.

Read More:

  1. Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident: 3 Dead, 5 Injured After Truck Mows Down Family Carrying Kin's Ashes In Rajasthan
  2. Family Of 5 Killed In A Road Accident At Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli

TAGGED:

VISAKHAPATNAMNAD FLYOVERNAD FLYOVER BIKE ACCIDENTNAD FLYOVER ACCIDENTNAD FLYOVER BIKE ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.