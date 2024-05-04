Family of 5 Killed in a Road Accident at Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh) : A speeding car hit a motorcycle, crushing a couple and their three children to death at Ataura in the Gurbakshganj police station area. Five members of the same family died in this mishap.

Manjesh (40 years), a resident of Benimadhavganj Poorelalu village of Sareni Kotwali area, was going to his in-laws' house in Tekari village of Mill area police station area with his wife Kajal, two daughters and a son on a bike. Then a speeding car coming from Rae Bareli hit the bike hard on Rae Bareli - Kanpur Highway near Ataura in Gurbakshganj police station area.

The collision was so severe that the bike got stuck in the car and Manjesh, his wife and a son died on the spot. Two innocent daughters Kanika and Mahi were taken to the district hospital in critical condition. They also died at the hospital after some time. There was an uproar among the relatives due to the death of five people of the same family in the accident.

The local people caught the car driver. On receiving the information the police also reached the spot and took the car driver into custody. After the road accident in Rae Bareli, the post mortem of the five bodies was done. When the dead bodies were brought to the village late in the evening, the atmosphere of the village became sad. A pall of gloom descended over the locality.