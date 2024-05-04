Canada: Indian couple, their grandchild killed in multi-vehicle accident

author img

By ANI

Published : May 4, 2024, 6:57 AM IST

A tragic multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Whitby claimed the lives of an Indian couple and their infant grandchild. The grieving parents of the infant, residents of Ajax, survived the crash but suffered injuries, with the mother undergoing treatment for serious wounds. The collision also resulted in the death of a 21-year-old van driver, while his passenger sustained serious injuries.
Representative image (IANS Photo)

A tragic multi-vehicle collision in Whitby claimed the lives of an Indian couple and their infant grandchild. The grieving parents of the infant, residents of Ajax, survived the crash but suffered injuries, with the mother undergoing treatment for serious wounds. The collision also resulted in the death of a 21-year-old van driver, while his passenger sustained serious injuries.

Ontario (Canada): An Indian couple and their grandchild were among four people who lost their lives in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Whitby on Monday. The Consulate General of India, Toronto, expressed profound condolences for the tragic loss of Manivannan, Mahalakshmi, and their infant grandchild, who were involved in the fatal accident on Highway 401 in Whitby.

"Heartfelt condolences on tragic loss of Indian nationals Mr. Manivannan, Mrs. Mahalakshmi & their grandchild in the Highway 401 collision. CG met the bereaved family at the hospital & assured all possible assistance. We are in touch with Canadian authorities," said Consulate General of India, Toronto, in a post on X.

According to Ontario's special investigations unit, the collision, which occurred on Monday night, claimed the lives of four individuals, including the three-month-old infant. The victims, visiting from India, were traveling in a Nissan Sentra when the accident took place. Alongside the couple, their grandson tragically perished at the scene.

The grieving parents of the infant, residents of Ajax, survived the crash but sustained injuries. The 33-year-old father and 27-year-old mother were both hospitalised, with the mother undergoing treatment for serious injuries. The cargo van involved in the collision also suffered casualties.

The 21-year-old male driver of the van was pronounced deceased at the scene, while his 38-year-old male passenger was hospitalised with serious injuries. The authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

The Special Investigations Unit of the province continues probing the details of the collision, with a team of investigators and reconstructionists dedicated to unraveling the sequence of events. In the wake of the heart-wrenching loss, the Consulate General of India in Toronto has assured the bereaved family of all possible assistance and remains in close contact with Canadian authorities.

Read More

  1. 20 Killed in Bus Accident in Pakistan
  2. Peruvian Youth Dies in Tragic Accident at Rajasthan Mines, Police Investigate Fatal Fall

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.