7 Members of Family Killed, over 20 Injured in Bus Accident on Highway in Ambala

By PTI

Published : May 24, 2024, 8:58 AM IST

Updated : May 24, 2024, 2:29 PM IST

A mini-bus travelling to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine met with an accident on a National Highway in the Ambala district of Haryana killing at least seven members of a family.

Ambala (Haryana): At least seven members of the same family Seven people, including an infant, died and 20 were injured when a minibus collided with a truck here in the early hours of Friday, police said. The accident took place near Mohra village on the Ambala-Delhi Highway.

The bus was carrying around 30 people from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr who were going to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. All of them were relatives, police said. Due to the impact of the collision, the front portion of the minibus was badly damaged. Seven occupants of the bus, including a six-month-old girl, died and 20 people were injured, they said.

After hearing the screams of the passengers, passers-by pulled the injured out of the mangled bus. Later, with the help of police, the injured were admitted to two nearby hospitals, they added. The bodies have been kept in a mortuary for post-mortem examination.

The truck driver fled from the spot, leaving behind his vehicle. A case has been registered against the driver and efforts are being made to nab him, police said. One of the injured told reporters that all passengers were relatives and they left for the Vaishno Devi shrine on Thursday evening.

