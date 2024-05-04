5 Killed, One Critically injured after Car Plunges into Gorge in Mussoorie

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 4, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

Updated : May 4, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

The victims, four young men and two girls, all students of Dehradun IMS College, had been on a trip to Mussoorie but tragically lost their lives in the accident, leaving behind shattered dreams and grieving families.
Car carrying six peopleplunged into gorge in Mussoorie (ETV Bharat)

The victims, four young men and a girl, all students of Dehradun IMS College, had been on a trip to Mussoorie but tragically lost their lives in the accident. Another girl in said to be in critical condition.

Mussoorie (Uttarakhand): The tragic incident on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road near Jharipani Road claimed the lives of five individuals, including four young men and one girl after a car they were travelling in plunged into a deep ditch on Saturday morning. Another girl who was critically injured in this accident is receiving treatment at is receiving treatment Dehradun Higher Center.

According to official sources, four young men and two girls, all students of Dehradun IMS College, lost their lives in the accident while returning from a trip to Mussoorie.

Official sources said, "While returning to Dehradun from Mussoorie, the car lost control near Chunakhan and plunged into a deep gorge. Upon receiving information of the accident, authorities swiftly mobilized rescue efforts. Teams from Mussoorie Police, Fire Service, and SDRF rushed to the scene to initiate rescue operations. Despite the challenging terrain and the depth of the ditch, responders worked tirelessly to extract the victims from the wreckage."

Two girls, who were breathing, were initially pulled out of the ditch and rushed to Dehradun Higher Center for medical attention. Tragically, one of them died and the other is currently receiving treatment. Meanwhile, the four young men had succumbed to their injuries at the spot. The accident prompted an immediate response from nearby residents, who rushed to the scene to offer assistance.

The victims have been identified as Ashutosh Tiwari, resident of Moradabad, Tanuja Rawat (22) from Roorkee, 22-year-old Aman Singh Rana resident of Sahaspur Near Shankarpur Dims College Gate, Digansh Pratap Bhati (23) from Haridwar, Hridayansh Chandra (24_ from Sonbhadra. The injured girl has been identified as 24-year-old Nayanshree from Meerut.

Last Updated :May 4, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

