Indian 2 First Single Paaraa: Kamal Haasan Portrays Bravery of 'Senapathy' in Anuirudh's Music

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Indian 2 have finally released its highly awaited first single, titled Paaraa, on Wednesday. This electrifying track, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, offers a glimpse into the film's action-packed narrative, featuring the legendary Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan riding a horse. The Shankar-directed film is slated to hit theatres this year on July 12.

Taking to social media, production house Lyca Productions dropped a poster announcing the release of the song. Sharing the poster, the production house wrote in the caption, "The warrior has arrived! 1st single #PAARAA from INDIAN-2 is OUT NOW! Echoing the fearless spirit and the power of an Indian." This move has sent fans into a frenzy, who have been eagerly waiting for the trailer of the Kamal Haasan-starrer.

As per reports, the makers are planning a grand trailer launch, which is expected to take place within the next month. The trailer promises to be an action-packed, high-drama affair, setting the tone for the film's release around the Muharram period in July. Director Shankar and Kamal Haasan have several surprises to make the promotional campaign of Indian 2 a memorable one, aiming to place it as the biggest cinematic event of the year.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, Indian 2 boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, SJ Suryah, Vivek, and Nedumudi Venu, among others. This film marks Kamal Haasan's first release as a lead after the 2022 mega-blockbuster Vikram and the actor is poised to conquer the box office once again.