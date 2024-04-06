Here's When Kamal Haasan Starrer Indian 2 Will Hit Theatres

Here's When Kamal Haasan Starrer Indian 2 Will Hit Theatres

The release date of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 has finally been revealed by the makers on Saturday. The movie, which also stars Chithha Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh among others will hit theatres in June 2024.

Hyderabad: The makers of the much-anticipated sequel to Shankar's 1996 film Indian, starring Kamal Hassan in the lead role, have finally announced the release date of the movie. Indian 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and is now all set to hit theatres worldwide in June this year. The movie marks the return of the character 'Senapathy' played by Kamal Hassan. In addition to him, the film also features Chithha Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh in prominent roles. Notably, late actors Nedumudi Venu and Vivek are also part of the cast.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, production house Lyca Productions shared a poster featuring Kamal Haasan in his 'Senapathy' avatar. Sharing the poster, the production house wrote in the caption, "Gear up for the comeback of Senapathy! INDIAN-2 🇮🇳 is all set to storm in cinemas this JUNE. Mark your calendar for the epic saga! (sic)"

Fans eagerly awaited the announcement, with many expressing excitement in the comments. A fan commented, "Come back Indian." another wrote, "Eagle is coming." A netizen commented, "Indian thatha is back."

Indian 2 is being produced by Lyca Productions in association with Red Giants. Recently, the makers dropped an introduction video of the movie, which showcases Kamal Haasan reprising the iconic character Senapathy, known for his fight against corruption. The film boasts talent such as S Ravi Varman as the cinematographer, Sreekar Prasad as the editor, and Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer. Meanwhile, director Shankar is also involved in other projects, including the Telugu film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.

Apart from Indian 2, Kamal Haasan's upcoming projects include Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, an untitled film with H Vinoth, and a special role in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone.

