Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident: 3 Dead, 5 Injured After Truck Mows Down Family Carrying Kin's Ashes in Rajasthan

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident - Visuals From the Spot and Hospital (ETV Bharat)

Dausa(Rajasthan): A couple and their young son died, while five other family members were injured, in a freak accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway passing through the Dausa district in Rajasthan early Sunday morning.

The family along with five other relatives were on their way to immerse their deceased relative's ashes. The accident happened near Unbada village of Bandikui police station area of the district. While three people identified as Hansmukh (32), his wife Seema (30), and their 5-year-old son Mohan died on the spot, five others were grievously injured in the mishap.

Bandikui police station in-charge Surendra Malik said the family from Ahmedabad was going to Haridwar for immersion of their deceased relative's ashes. "A stray bull had come on the highway near Unbada village at around 5 am, due to which the car went out of control and collided with the bull. Shaken by the crash, the eight people moved out of the car but were mowed down by a speeding truck.

While Hansmukh and his wife and son died on the spot, Neelam (27) daughter Kantilal, Geeta (35) wife Rakesh Kumar Parmar, Hansmukh's 3-year-old son and Geeta's daughter Kavia along with Virit Bhai (48) son Jethabhai, all residents of Ahmedabad, were seriously injured. They were shifted to the nearest hospital.

Police station in-charge Surendra Malik said that the families of the deceased have been informed about the accident. "After the arrival of the relatives, the post-mortem of the dead bodies will be done and the bodies will be handed over to the relatives. The treatment of the injured is continuing. At present, the police are scanning the CCTV cameras installed on the expressway to identify the truck," he said.