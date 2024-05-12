ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident: 3 Dead, 5 Injured After Truck Mows Down Family Carrying Kin's Ashes in Rajasthan

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 12, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

Updated : May 12, 2024, 1:04 PM IST

A couple and their young son died, while five other family members were injured, in a freak accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway passing through the Dausa district in Rajasthan early Sunday morning.
Screengrab from spot visuals(ETV Bharat)

A major mishap occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa Sunday morning when a family from Ahmedabad travelling to Haridwar to perform the final rituals of one of their members, was mowed down by a speeding truck.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident - Visuals From the Spot and Hospital (ETV Bharat)

Dausa(Rajasthan): A couple and their young son died, while five other family members were injured, in a freak accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway passing through the Dausa district in Rajasthan early Sunday morning.

The family along with five other relatives were on their way to immerse their deceased relative's ashes. The accident happened near Unbada village of Bandikui police station area of the district. While three people identified as Hansmukh (32), his wife Seema (30), and their 5-year-old son Mohan died on the spot, five others were grievously injured in the mishap.

Bandikui police station in-charge Surendra Malik said the family from Ahmedabad was going to Haridwar for immersion of their deceased relative's ashes. "A stray bull had come on the highway near Unbada village at around 5 am, due to which the car went out of control and collided with the bull. Shaken by the crash, the eight people moved out of the car but were mowed down by a speeding truck.

While Hansmukh and his wife and son died on the spot, Neelam (27) daughter Kantilal, Geeta (35) wife Rakesh Kumar Parmar, Hansmukh's 3-year-old son and Geeta's daughter Kavia along with Virit Bhai (48) son Jethabhai, all residents of Ahmedabad, were seriously injured. They were shifted to the nearest hospital.

Police station in-charge Surendra Malik said that the families of the deceased have been informed about the accident. "After the arrival of the relatives, the post-mortem of the dead bodies will be done and the bodies will be handed over to the relatives. The treatment of the injured is continuing. At present, the police are scanning the CCTV cameras installed on the expressway to identify the truck," he said.

The country's longest, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 12 February 2023. NHAI has been continuously claiming strong security arrangements on this expressway built at the cost of Rs 12,150 crore, however, every other day, grave mishaps take place on it.

Read More

  1. Chilling CCTV Footage of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Fatal Accident Surfaces
  2. Road Accident kills 6 family members in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur
  3. Jaswant Singh's daughter-in-law dies in road accident, son, grandson injured, out of danger
Last Updated :May 12, 2024, 1:04 PM IST

TAGGED:

DELHI MUMBAI EXPRESSWAY ACCIDENTRAJASTHAN HIGHWAY ACCIDENTDAUSA ACCIDENTDELHI MUMBAI EXPRESSWAY MISHAP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.