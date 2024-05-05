Road Accident kills 6 family members in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 5, 2024, 10:53 AM IST

Updated : May 5, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

ETV Bharat
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)

According to police, the accident took place on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near the Banas River Bridge. The family was on their way to pray at a Ganesh temple in Sawai Madhopur.

Jaipur: Six members of a family were killed and two others injured after their car was hit by a vehicle in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near the Banas River Bridge. The family was on their way to pray at a Ganesh temple in Sawai Madhopur, police said.

“Six members of a family were killed and two injured in the accident after an unknown vehicle hit their car,” said Dharampal Singh, sub-inspector at Bonli police station. Those killed in the accident are Manish Sharma and his wife Anita, Kailash Sharma and his wife Santosh, and Satish Sharma and his wife Poonam, police said.

The injured, Sharma’s children Manan and Deepali, have been hospitalised, they said. Police said a search operation has been launched to arrest the owner of the car who hit the car. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the examination will take place after family members arrive.

Read more

Four Persons Dead In Collision Of SUV-Trolley At Rajasthan's Hindoli

Last Updated :May 5, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.