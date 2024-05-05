Road Accident kills 6 family members in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur

Jaipur: Six members of a family were killed and two others injured after their car was hit by a vehicle in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near the Banas River Bridge. The family was on their way to pray at a Ganesh temple in Sawai Madhopur, police said.

“Six members of a family were killed and two injured in the accident after an unknown vehicle hit their car,” said Dharampal Singh, sub-inspector at Bonli police station. Those killed in the accident are Manish Sharma and his wife Anita, Kailash Sharma and his wife Santosh, and Satish Sharma and his wife Poonam, police said.

The injured, Sharma’s children Manan and Deepali, have been hospitalised, they said. Police said a search operation has been launched to arrest the owner of the car who hit the car. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the examination will take place after family members arrive.