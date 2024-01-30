Loading...

Jaswant Singh's daughter-in-law dies in road accident, son, grandson injured, out of danger

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 30, 2024, 7:36 PM IST

Updated : Jan 30, 2024, 11:00 PM IST

Chitra Singh, wife of former MP and Congress leader Manvendra Singh, died in a road accident when their car crashed into a wall at Khuspuri in Rajasthan on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway today evening. She was daughter-in-law of former union minister late Jaswant Singh. Manvendra Singh and his son Hamir Singh were injured while doctors have declared both of them out of danger.

Alwar (Rajasthan) : Chitra Singh, wife of former MP Manvendra Singh, died in a road accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway late Tuesday evening at Khuspuri in Rajasthan's Alwar. In this accident, Manvendra Singh, who is son of former finance minister late Jaswant Singh, and his son Hamir Singh were injured. They were immediately rushed to the hospital.

After examination, doctors have declared both of them out of danger. Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma has confirmed this accident. Collector Ashish Gupta also reached the spot after getting the information. This accident happened in Khuspuri near Naugawa of Alwar near Haryana border. The injured have been admitted to Alwar hospital.

Chitra Singh is a member of the Bhainsrodgarh royal family of Chittorgarh, while former MP Manvendra Singh is the son of former foreign and finance minister late Jaswant Singh. Manvendra Singh is currently a senior leader in Congress. He was elected from Barmer in 2004 and 2009. Jaswanth Singh was a BJP stalwart during his time.

In the accident that took place on Tuesday evening, Manvendra Singh's chest ribs were fractured and his lungs were also injured. Manvendra Singh's son Hamir Singh suffered fractures in his hand and nose. This accident happened due to the driver dozing off at the wheel, sources said. As a result, the speeding car went out of control and collided with the divider.

The driver is also currently admitted to the hospital in injured condition. Here, top officials reached the spot after getting information about the incident. Police personnel have been deployed outside the hospital.

